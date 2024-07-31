Former NHL all-star Eric Staal inks 1-day deal with Carolina Hurricanes to retire after 18 seasons

Former NHL all-star Eric Staal is retiring after 18 seasons.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that Staal had signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization that originally drafted him No. 2 overall in 2003 and won a Stanley Cup with him three years later.

The Hurricanes said they will retire Staal’s No. 12 jersey in the upcoming season.

“From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me,” Staal said in a statement. “There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored.”

Staal, 39, had 455 goals and 608 assists over 1,365 games in a career that included stints with the New York Rangers, Minnesota, Buffalo, Montreal and Florida. Staal last played for the Panthers in the 2022-23 season, his last game coming in the Stanley Cup Final.

Staal played in six NHL All-Star Games, earning MVP honors in 2008.

Staal made a quick mark on Carolina with 45 goals and 55 assists in his second NHL season for the only 100-point season in Carolina history in 2005-06. That team, captained by current Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, went on to win the Cup - with Staal assisting on Justin Williams’ empty-net clincher in Game 7 against Edmonton.

Staal holds franchise records since the former Hartford Whalers relocated to North Carolina in 1997 for most goals (322), assists (453), points (775), games played (909, power-play goals (105), power-play points (252) and hat tricks (13).

His brother, Jordan, is Carolina’s current captain.

“Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history,” Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. “Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising No. 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”