Pastrnak stars as Bruins beat Avalanche 3-1 one day after Rantanen trade

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:29 PM
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins

Jan 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brian Fluharty/Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

BOSTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins beat Colorado 3-1 on Saturday, a day after the Avalanche traded star winger Mikko Rantanen.

Pastrnak set up both of Morgan Geekie’s goals in the third period. He also had an empty-netter in the final seconds for his 24th goal of the season.

It was Boston’s 10th win in its last 12 home games.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche in their third consecutive loss.

Colorado parted with Rantanen in a three-team deal on Friday, shipping him off to Carolina while acquiring forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, as well as a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth-rounder in 2026.

Geekie tied it at 1 when he beat Scott Wedgewood on a one-timer 25 seconds into the third. He added his 15th goal at 5:44 off another nice pass by Pastrnak.

The Avs had jumped in front when Lehkonen beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot from the right circle early in the second period.

Boston won the other meeting between the teams, 5-3 in Colorado in October.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Necas and Drury, who were in New York for a game against the Islanders on Saturday night, made their way to Boston and played.

Bruins: Swayman returned after he was unavailable for Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Ottawa because of an upper-body injury.

Key moment

After a listless opening two periods, the Bruins charged into the Colorado zone on a 3-on-2 break and Pastrnak found Geekie in the slot for the tying goal.

Key stat

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon entered with an NHL-high 75 points (19 goals, 56 assists), but he was kept off the scoresheet.

Up next

The Avalanche have a quick turnaround, playing at the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Bruins are at Buffalo on Tuesday.