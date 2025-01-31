Mikko Rantanen trying his best to fit in with the Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC — There was one thing Mikko Rantanen needed after he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes: his number.

Jack Roslovic had the No. 96 for Carolina before Rantanen was acquired in a blockbuster three-team trade last week that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rantanen made a deal with Roslovic for the number. It was Roslovic who set up Rantanen’s first goal with the Hurricanes during Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

“That was a great play by Ros, the drop pass,” Rantanen said. “I was able to help the team, which was good.”

When it comes to his number, Rantanen said all he had to do was ask Roslovic.

“He’s a nice guy,” he said. “I told him I’d buy him a nice watch.”

Carolina also got Taylor Hall from Chicago in the trade. But Hall missed the win over the Blackhawks because of an illness.

Carolina is hoping Rantanen’s goal in his home debut with the Hurricanes is the first of many in his new jersey.

The 28-year-old forward was an elite scorer in his nine-plus seasons with Colorado, recording a career-best 105 points in 2022-23 and 104 last year. He is on track to pass 100 points again this season.

Carolina hasn’t had a player record 100 points in a season since Eric Staal in 2005-06 — the only time the Hurricanes have won the Stanley Cup.

“He knows he wants to come in here and help contribute right away,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You’ve got to be on the scoresheet. That’s where everyone is looking. Now he has. Nice to see him get (the first one). Now he doesn’t have to worry about it.”

It was Rantanen’s third game with Carolina. He had an assist in Tuesday night’s 4-0 win at the New York Rangers for his first point with the Hurricanes.

Rantanen helped the Avs win the Stanley Cup in 2022. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

The deal with the Hurricanes puts Rantanen on another good team with a group of his Finnish countrymen, notably center Sebastian Aho. That has made the transition easier.

“The guys have been great,” Rantanen said. “They’re a resilient group and they work really hard. You can tell they’ve had success in the last couple of years and they play really well together. I’m glad to be part of it.”