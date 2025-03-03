Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour continues its Florida swing with the signature-event Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

March 6-9 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge (par 72, 7,466 yards) in Orlando, Florida.

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

March 6



2-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

March 7



2-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

March 8



12:30-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

March 9



12:30-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

2:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock



Who is in the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

This is the Tour’s fourth signature event of the season and has a limited field of 72 players. Those eligible include: top 50 in last year’s FedExCup points list; Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 through the Cognizant Classic; and sponsor exemptions. The remainder of the field, to reach 72, was filled based on any non-eligible players inside the OWGR top 30 and the top otherwise ineligible players from the current FEC points list.

Click here for the updated field and leaderboard.

What is the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with $4 million and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Is there a cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Yes, this is one three signature events (Genesis Invitational, Memorial Tournament) that has a cut line. After Round 2, the top 50 players and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead will qualify for the final 36 holes.

Who won the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

This was where Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 domination began. The world No. 1 closed with a bogey-free 66 to win by five shots, the largest margin of victory at Bay Hill since Tiger Woods in 2012.

Scheffler was brilliant with the putter a year ago in Orlando, and this victory sparked a successful defense at The Players and a second green jacket at the Masters.