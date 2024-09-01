 Skip navigation
nbc_indy_milwaukee_240831.jpg
IndyCar results, points after Milwaukee Race 1: Will Power makes dent in Alex Palou’s title lead
Marcus Freeman
Ten takeaways from an eventful college football Week 1
2024 INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
‘Pato Who?’ How Pato O’Ward proved his point on The Milwaukee Mile

nbc_cfb_michlovelandcomp_240831.jpg
Loveland leads Michigan past Fresno State
nbc_cfb_michlovelandint_240831.jpg
Loveland: Michigan kept composure vs. Fresno State
nbc_cfb_michmooreint_240831.jpg
Moore praises ‘tough, gritty’ Michigan win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_indy_milwaukee_240831.jpg
IndyCar results, points after Milwaukee Race 1: Will Power makes dent in Alex Palou’s title lead
Marcus Freeman
Ten takeaways from an eventful college football Week 1
2024 INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
‘Pato Who?’ How Pato O’Ward proved his point on The Milwaukee Mile

nbc_cfb_michlovelandcomp_240831.jpg
Loveland leads Michigan past Fresno State
nbc_cfb_michlovelandint_240831.jpg
Loveland: Michigan kept composure vs. Fresno State
nbc_cfb_michmooreint_240831.jpg
Moore praises ‘tough, gritty’ Michigan win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Johnson explains what he saw on pick six play

August 31, 2024 10:58 PM
Following Michigan's season-opening win vs. Fresno State, Will Johnson catches up with Kathryn Tappen about his electrifying pick six at the end of the game.