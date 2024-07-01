 Skip navigation
Report: Sam Reinhart agrees to 8-year, $69 million deal to stay with Cup champion Panthers

  
Sam Reinhart

Jun 24, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates with the cup after winning game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro/Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart missed the Florida Panthers’ championship parade. He won’t miss their attempt to defend the title next season.

Reinhart — who scored the game-winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final — and the Panthers agreed on an eight-year, $69 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal.

The deal got done, which was critical because it kept Reinhart out of unrestricted free agency and allowed Florida to give him the eight-year agreement. It also means the Panthers have forwards Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Reinhart all under contract together for the next six years.

Reinhart — who scored a Panthers-record 67 goals this past season, including 10 in the playoffs — missed the parade and rally celebrating the Stanley Cup title because he was attending his best friend’s wedding. He sent a video instead, telling fans he wished he could have been at the events.

“What a week it’s been,” Reinhart said. “Best week of my life.”

Indeed, it was a week like none other.

Reinhart scored Florida’s first goal of the season and, eight months later, had the last goal of the season. His score late in the second period put the Panthers ahead to stay in their 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the title series.

From there, it was a few days of celebrating with teammates, then his friend’s wedding, and now a deal that keeps him in Florida for years to come.