‘Pato Who?’ How Pato O’Ward proved his point on The Milwaukee Mile

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin – As Saturday, August 31 dawned, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren was engaged in a public commentary regarding his displeasure over IndyCar’s inability to add a race in his native Mexico.

What amped up the dialogue was NASCAR’s announcement this past week that the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series would race in Mexico City in 2025.

Penske Entertainment President Mark Miles explained IndyCar’s position on trying to have a race in Mexico, with a comment on Saturday and the dialogue continued.

O’Ward’s Saturday ended with a wild celebration in Victory Lane at The Milwaukee Mile. The driver from Monterrey, Mexico raced with fierce determination to win Saturday’s Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s – the first of two IndyCar races this weekend.

Pato O’Ward gets ready to chuck a Cream Puff into the crowd as Team Penske’s Will Power laughs — Joe Skibinski/Joe Skibinski

He led 133 laps in the 250-lap race, O’Ward’s first time on the flat, 1.015-mile oval. When it was over, he crossed the finish line 1.8215-seconds over Team Penske’s Will Power and 2.4039-seconds over Conor Daly of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

O’Ward is perhaps IndyCar’s most popular driver because of his exuberant personality. The 25-year-old isn’t afraid to show his emotions, including pouring his heart out in tears after finishing second in the 108thIndianapolis 500 on May 26.

He was all smiles in Victory Lane at The Milwaukee Mile after winning his third IndyCar Series race of the season, and the seventh of his IndyCar career.

When he arrived for the post-race winner’s interview, he was wearing a colorful Sombrero.

It’s not a stereotype to Palou; it’s a sign of his pride in his home country of Mexico.

He couldn’t help but let out what may be his new slogan.

“Pato who?” O’Ward said with a smile.

That was a shot at a comment that O’Ward’s level fame isn’t enough to merit an IndyCar race in Mexico City.

“We should be in Mexico City, not NASCAR,” Team Penske’s Will Power said to Palou afterward.

For O’Ward, it was a tremendous rebound after a rough race at Portland a week ago when he finished 15th.

“It was a wonderful race for us,” O’Ward said. “The car really came to life in the second stint, then it was a little gnarly after that. A lot of changing editions. The track was getting quite a bit cooler.

“Tomorrow it’s going to be quite a bit hotter than what it was today, at least how it ended. Balances are going to change. Quick cars are going to evolve. We’ll see where we’re at.

“But yeah, super stoked. A great bounce back after a really tough weekend for me and the whole team. So really happy that I was able to give them this.”

Pato O’Ward is exuberant in Victory Lane at Milwaukee — Joe Skibinski/Joe Skibinski

O’Ward’s win came in the first race of an IndyCar doubleheader. He will go for a sweep in Sunday’s race that can be seen on Peacock at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

He will start seventh in the No. 5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren.

“It’s all about what are we missing, right?” O’Ward explained. “We’re not going to get it right all the time. But specifically, this year has been really, really tough just to feel like I have something to fight with.

“I feel like I’ve had it in numerous races along the year, but there’s been some where it’s just been really, really tough in a lot of different angles, I would say.

“It was nice to bounce back like this after a solid qualifying effort, then really putting it together in the race.

“Great pit stops, great strategy. It all definitely came together for us.”

The best thing about O’Ward is he isn’t afraid to voice his opinion, even if it rankles IndyCar’s leadership. But he also doesn’t let it become an obsession.

“I was chilling in the morning, I was chilling in the afternoon,” O’Ward said. “I was just here for business.”

And business was good Saturday night at The Milwaukee Mile for the driver from Monterrey, Mexico.