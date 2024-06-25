 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete for second consecutive year
NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteledecky_240624.jpg
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
nbc_roto_bteedey_240624.jpg
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
nbc_roto_btedrafttoppicks_240624.jpg
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete for second consecutive year
NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Dow Championship: Teams, format and purse for LPGA event in Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteledecky_240624.jpg
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
nbc_roto_bteedey_240624.jpg
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
nbc_roto_btedrafttoppicks_240624.jpg
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McDavid's Conn Smythe win was an 'awkward note'

June 25, 2024 10:23 AM
For just the sixth time in NHL history and the second for a non-goalie, a player on the losing side of the Stanley Cup Finals received the Conn Smythe Trophy. Was it the right choice?