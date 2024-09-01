IndyCar results, points after Milwaukee Race 1: Will Power makes dent in Alex Palou’s title lead

With two races remaining in the NTT IndyCar Series season, Alex Palou is in position to clinch his third championship, but Will Power kept his faint hopes alive with a runner-up finish in Race 1 at the Milwaukee Mile.

That cut the deficit by 11 points to Palou, who finished fifth. But the Chip Ganassi Racing driver can clinch his third championship in four seasons if he is at least 55 points ahead after Race 2 Sunday.

Power has podium finishes in three of the past five races as he tries to win his third title.

“Another 10 points would have been great,” Power said. “Almost had him there, but just too good. Closing the gap. Palou is a serious contender, man. Nothing can rattle that guy. Very tough to go head-to-head with him.”

Here is the finishing order of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Race 1 with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (5) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (25) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 250, Running

4. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 250, Running

5. (12) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running

6. (4) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 250, Running

7. (3) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 250, Running

8. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

9. (26) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 250, Running

10. (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

11. (23) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 250, Running

12. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 250, Running

13. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 250, Running

14. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 249, Running

15. (2) David Malukas, Honda, 249, Running

16. (14) Jack Harvey, Honda, 249, Running

17. (24) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 249, Running

18. (27) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 248, Running

19. (18) Katherine Legge, Honda, 248, Running

20. (21) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running

21. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 247, Running

22. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 246, Running

23. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 244, Running

24. (9) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 243, Running

25. (22) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 238, Running

26. (11) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 146, Contact

27. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 146, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 123.758 mph; Time of race: 2 hours, 3 minutes, 1.3451 seconds; Margin of victory: 1.8215 seconds; Cautions: Three for 38 laps; Lead changes: Seven among five drivers. Lap leaders: McLaughlin 1-48; Lundqvist 49-67; O’Ward 68-77; Herta 78-86; McLaughlin 87-118; O’Ward 119-185; Power 186-194; O’Ward 195-250.

POINTS

Top 10 in points: Palou 514, Power 471, Herta 426, McLaughlin 422, O’Ward 413, Dixon 403, Kirkwood 360, Newgarden 358, Rossi 321, Ferrucci 306.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 283, Rosenqvist 282, Armstrong 267, Ericsson 262, VeeKay 256, Lundqvist 245, Rahal 237, Grosjean 224, Fittipaldi 168, Robb 163, Simpson 157, Siegel 137, Rasmussen 133, Malukas 117, Harvey 110, Agustin Canapino 109, Theo Pourchaire 91, Daly 86, Tom Blomqvist 46, Ed Carpenter 45, Toby Sowery 45, Legge 40, Callum Ilott 39, Luca Ghiotto 27, Helio Castroneves 26, Kyle Larson 21, Takuma Sato 19, Tristan Vautier 12, Juri Vips 11, Colin Braun 10, Ryan Hunter-Reay 6, Hunter McElrea 6, Marco Andretti 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will race Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Milwaukee Mile. The race will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.