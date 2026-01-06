Trade Deadline
There is not much of a market for Young, but is there a deal worth mentioning outside Washington?
Washington might be Young’s ultimate destination. Also, we’ve got some trade updates on the Lakers, Heat and Anthony Davis.
Latest from Chris Mannix
Chris Mannix discusses the latest news regarding star guard Trae Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline and explains some complications for the framework of a potential deal.
Chris Mannix reports on the Bucks’ trade conversations around Giannis Antetokounmpo, discussing why Milwaukee wants to add pieces around “The Greek Freak,” specifically their playmaking depth.
More NBA News
The Numbers on The Board crew recaps last night’s NBA games, including Rockets’ Kevin Durant’s win against Suns as well as the confidence boost the Nuggets should have after a dominant win vs the 76ers.
Eric Samulski analyzes the return of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun for the Denver Nuggets, detailing why Gordon is a worthy addition to fantasy rosters as the team faces injuries to other key players.
Reggie Miller joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest headlines in the NBA, including Golden State Warriors’ struggling form to win games.
With Bennedict Mathurin out for the foreseeable future, Aaron Nesmith is worth an add off the waiver wire.
The Numbers on The Board crew recaps the New York Knicks’ loss to the Detroit Pistons and how Anthony Karl-Towns’ performance is lacking the physicality it needs.
The Numbers on The Board crew discusses the Thunder’s loss to the Hornets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance and what this means for the team going forward.
Jokic hyperextended his left knee and the injuries from that were expected to keep him out for at least a month.
The Numbers on The Board crew talks about their Draft Kings Pick set for tonight’s NBA games, including how Maverick’s Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg will fair vs. the Kings. They also take a look at Anthony Edwards.
The Numbers on The Board crew unpack trade destinations for Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, including the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls.
The Numbers on The Board crew discusses what players they love to watch when they’re ‘in the zone,’ including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr and Kawhi Leonard.