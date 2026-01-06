Trade Deadline

 Skip navigation
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Fantasy Football Awards: Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried fantasy teams to titles
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday's game
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Fantasy Football Awards: Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried fantasy teams to titles
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Brigham Young at Miami (FL)
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Preseason-Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets
Trae Young Trade Rumors: Destinations, packages, ideas including blockbuster deal to Wizards
There is not much of a market for Young, but is there a deal worth mentioning outside Washington?
NBA: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Trae Young’s agents working with Hawks to find trade for point guard
Washington might be Young’s ultimate destination. Also, we’ve got some trade updates on the Lakers, Heat and Anthony Davis.
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Michael Porter Jr. hot name, but market overall slow for stars
NBA: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks may be better off without Trae Young, but trading him might not be so easy
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Anthony Davis rumors fly, Harden to stay put, Hawks active
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I’m here... As long as I’m here, I’m going to give everything I have’
NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Lakers seek defense, Bucks eyeing adding Zach LaVine
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: While Anthony Davis gets headlines, Mavericks to ‘explore’ Klay Thompson trade
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is ‘locked in’ on getting healthy, teammates

nbc_nba_mannixonhawks_260106.jpg
06:15
Mannix: Young ‘very challenging’ for Hawks to move
Chris Mannix discusses the latest news regarding star guard Trae Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline and explains some complications for the framework of a potential deal.
nbc_nba_buckstradedeadline_260102.jpg
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
Chris Mannix reports on the Bucks’ trade conversations around Giannis Antetokounmpo, discussing why Milwaukee wants to add pieces around “The Greek Freak,” specifically their playmaking depth.

new_thumb.jpg
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
The Numbers on The Board crew recaps last night’s NBA games, including Rockets’ Kevin Durant’s win against Suns as well as the confidence boost the Nuggets should have after a dominant win vs the 76ers.
nbc_roto_gordon_260106.jpg
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters
Eric Samulski analyzes the return of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun for the Denver Nuggets, detailing why Gordon is a worthy addition to fantasy rosters as the team faces injuries to other key players.
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260106.jpg
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
Reggie Miller joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest headlines in the NBA, including Golden State Warriors’ struggling form to win games.
NBA: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Aaron Nesmith’s time to shine
With Bennedict Mathurin out for the foreseeable future, Aaron Nesmith is worth an add off the waiver wire.
nbc_nba_nykoutlook_260106.jpg
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons
The Numbers on The Board crew recaps the New York Knicks’ loss to the Detroit Pistons and how Anthony Karl-Towns’ performance is lacking the physicality it needs.
nbc_nba_okcstruggles_260106.jpg
09:49
Impact of Thunder’s struggle in loss to Hornets
The Numbers on The Board crew discusses the Thunder’s loss to the Hornets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance and what this means for the team going forward.
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
Nuggets reportedly optimistic Nikola Jokic will be back playing by the All-Star break
Jokic hyperextended his left knee and the injuries from that were expected to keep him out for at least a month.
nbc_nba_draftkings_260106.jpg
04:52
Mavericks’ Davis, Flagg could dominate vs. Kings
The Numbers on The Board crew talks about their Draft Kings Pick set for tonight’s NBA games, including how Maverick’s Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg will fair vs. the Kings. They also take a look at Anthony Edwards.
nbc_nba_traetrades_260106.jpg
09:51
Unpacking the Wizards as a trade option for Young
The Numbers on The Board crew unpack trade destinations for Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, including the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls.
nbc_nba_topplayers_260106.jpg
03:18
Murray, Porter Jr, Leonard are ‘in the zone’
The Numbers on The Board crew discusses what players they love to watch when they’re ‘in the zone,’ including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr and Kawhi Leonard.
