NFLLos Angeles RamsJake Peetz

Jake
Peetz

Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos
Bucs to interview Jake Peetz for offensive coordinator on Thursday
The Buccaneers’ search for a new offensive coordinator will have them bring in a candidate from the NFC West.
Patriots to hire Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator
Brandon Staley to interview for Rams defensive coordinator Wednesday
Packers request DC interview with Dennard Wilson
Falcons hire Jimmy Lake as DC, retain Marquice Williams as special teams coach
Aubrey Pleasant, Chris Shula to interview for Rams defensive coordinator
Rams interviewed Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator