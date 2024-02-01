Skip navigation
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Los Angeles Rams
Jake Peetz
JP
Jake
Peetz
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Bucs to interview Jake Peetz for offensive coordinator on Thursday
The Buccaneers’ search for a new offensive coordinator will have them bring in a candidate from the NFC West.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jake Peetz
LAR
Coaching Staff
TB to interview pass game specialist Peetz for OC
Patriots to hire Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brandon Staley to interview for Rams defensive coordinator Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Packers request DC interview with Dennard Wilson
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Falcons hire Jimmy Lake as DC, retain Marquice Williams as special teams coach
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Aubrey Pleasant, Chris Shula to interview for Rams defensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Rams interviewed Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
