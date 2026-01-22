Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks
Sabres sign forward Josh Doan to 7-year, $48.65 million contract extension
Cody Bellinger
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game

Top Clips

oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks
Sabres sign forward Josh Doan to 7-year, $48.65 million contract extension
Cody Bellinger
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game

Top Clips

oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her

  
Published January 21, 2026 09:26 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 20, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Madison Keys of United States in action against Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Madison Keys survived a tough second-set challenge on Thursday but overcame fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

After sweeping through the first set, the ninth-seeded Keys fell behind 5-2 in the second set but rallied for the victory at John Cain Arena.

In another early match between two American women, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-2.

“I think I started really well and Ashlyn started a little bit slow,” Keys said. “And then I was fully expecting her to raise her level, which she did. It just kind of got away from me a little quickly.”

Keys said she tried to get back to basics, hoping she could at least prepare herself for a deciding third set.

Instead, she took the second.

“I just wanted to, even if I lost the (second) set, make sure I tried to get back in the set and try to figure out where my game kind of went and be able to get a few more points on the board,” Keys said. “Once I kind of got back momentum I just tried to sink my teeth into the set and do whatever I could to get back into it.”

Later fourth-seeded and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was up against Francesco Maestrelli of Italy.