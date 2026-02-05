 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_pft_amonraint_260205.jpg
St. Brown: Lions will be ‘hungrier than ever’
Daniels excited to work with new OC Blough
Daniels excited to work with new OC Blough

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_pft_amonraint_260205.jpg
St. Brown: Lions will be ‘hungrier than ever’
Daniels excited to work with new OC Blough
Daniels excited to work with new OC Blough

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Watch Now

Moon: Titans need to put more pieces around Ward

February 5, 2026 12:33 PM
Warren Moon joins PFT Live to discuss his legendary NFL career, Cam Ward’s future with the Tennessee Titans and the quarterbacks he enjoys watching the most.

nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
09:15
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_pft_amonraint_260205.jpg
14:56
St. Brown: Lions will be ‘hungrier than ever’
nbc_pft_danielsint_260205.jpg
09:54
Daniels excited to work with new OC Blough
nbc_pft_lawrenceint_260205.jpg
13:02
Lawrence breaks down X’s and O’s of QB position
nbc_pft_robinsonint_260205.jpg
11:07
Robinson thinks Falcons’ offense can be ‘special’
nbc_pft_mcmillian_260205.jpg
09:10
McMillan: CAR will play with ‘more fire’ in 2026
nbc_pft_loveint_260205.jpg
13:15
Love on how things ‘unraveled’ for GB in Wild Card
nbc_pft_urlacher_260205.jpg
14:02
Urlacher doesn’t like idea of Bears in a dome
nbc_pft_willis_260205.jpg
14:19
Willis knew when it was time to step away from NFL
nbc_fnia_bieverfeature_260204.jpg
01:33
Super Bowl still in focus for photographer Biever
nbc_fnia_beamfeature_260204.jpg
04:58
Beam embodied Oakland’s grit and strength
pacman.jpg
11:54
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondartint_260204.jpg
08:39
Dart: Harbaugh has a ‘vision’ for Giants’ future
05:56
McMillan: Young deserves more credit
05:56
McMillan: Young deserves more credit
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
15:31
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
10:34
CMC to fantasy managers: 'I appreciate you'
10:34
CMC to fantasy managers: ‘I appreciate you’
13:17
Dart: Harbaugh is 'the best'
13:17
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’
nbc_pft_woodson_260204.jpg
11:34
Woodson has ‘always wanted’ to be in HOF
RigginsPFTYT2-4.jpg
05:27
Riggins: You need talent to persevere in NFL
nbc_pft_glazer_260204.jpg
07:45
Glazer: ‘Let’s not take ourselves too seriously’
nbc_ffhh_stbrownsewell_260204.jpg
08:13
Lions’ St. Brown, Sewell analyze SB LX offenses
Highsmith2-4MPX.jpg
13:46
Highsmith was ‘in shock’ at Tomlin moving on
nbc_ffhh_cormierintv_260204.jpg
10:49
UFC legend Cormier shows off moves on Radio Row
nbc_csu_poyer_260204.jpg
13:42
Poyer didn’t agree with decision to fire McDermott
nbc_ffhh_montgomery_260204.jpg
08:28
Montgomery: Petzing is ‘prepared’ to be Lions OC
JeantyCSUinterview2-4.jpg
07:59
Jeanty: Speed of NFL took time to get used to
mayeintthumb_020426.jpg
18:49
Maye: Playing in Super Bowl LX a ‘surreal moment’
JuzandWifeCSUMPX.jpg
13:59
Juszczyk clowns Simms for picking against 49ers
nbc_csu_montgomery_260204.jpg
06:24
Montgomery: Lions’ struggles ‘will be corrected’
14:26
Hamlin is 'excited' to see new HC Brady grow
14:26
Hamlin is ‘excited’ to see new HC Brady grow

nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
09:59
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
nbc_nba_enjoyjjj_260204.jpg
08:00
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis
nbc_nba_brunsoncomp_260204.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson wills NYK to 2OT win vs. DEN
nbc_nas_clashhl_260204.jpg
14:59
Highlights: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
nbc_roto_davisv2_260204.jpg
01:53
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future
nbc_roto_jacksonjrv2_260204.jpg
02:09
What Jackson Jr. trade means for Grizzlies, Jazz
nbc_roto_hardenv2_260204.jpg
01:55
Cavaliers in ‘win now mode’ after Harden trade
ALEC_MPX.jpg
12:29
Pierce ‘excited’ for FA after breakout with Colts
novelty_props_MPX.jpg
03:12
Exploring Super Bowl LX novelty prop bets
nbc_ffhh_wrconvo_260204.jpg
04:19
2025 rookie WRs were ‘a little flat on some areas’
generic_mpx.jpg
02:14
What latest NFL schedule reports mean for fantasy
hackett_mpx.jpg
01:00
What are Cardinals getting in Hackett as OC?
frank_mpx.jpg
05:50
Jets hiring Reich as OC an ‘uninspiring’ move
nbc_ffhh_toddmonken_260204.jpg
03:35
Monken to maximize CLE’s offense by calling plays
nbc_ffhh_mattryan_260204.jpg
05:22
Ryan’s comments on Penix Jr. are ‘very telling’
24:43
Macdonald: Darnold has a 'remarkable' story
24:43
Macdonald: Darnold has a ‘remarkable’ story
nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
06:39
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
darnold_thumb.jpg
26:29
Darnold: ‘I always believed in myself’ ahead of SB
nbc_nba_adtrade_260204.jpg
01:59
Davis heads to Wizards in trade deadline stunner
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
13:05
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel
nbc_pft_nextint_260204.jpg
14:02
Long: ‘I don’t hate Minnesota’ for Rodgers
nbc_pft_ceedee_260204.jpg
11:36
Cowboys’ Lamb expects more from himself next year
nbc_pft_cooperintv_260204.jpg
10:01
DeJean: ‘Good chance’ Fangio returns to Eagles
nbc_pft_flacco_260204.jpg
15:39
Flacco: Playing for PIT sounds like a ‘cool idea’
nbc_pft_tdavisintv_260204.jpg
14:02
Davis revisits Super Bowl XXXII, UGA recruitment
nbc_pft_monkenconvo_260204.jpg
04:01
Monken addresses Schwartz in press conference
nbc_pft_reichconvo_260204.jpg
03:48
Simms: Jets get ‘creative’ playcaller in Reich
nbc_pft_tointv_260204.jpg
11:13
T.O. calls for change in HOF voting process
nbc_pff_vrabelmacdonlad_260204.jpg
01:40
Juxtaposing Vrabel-Macdonald ahead of Super Bowl