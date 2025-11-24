Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery for the second consecutive season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/10c5177/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3600x2025+0+188/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ffb%2Fa6%2F7a61a469406c8de9ee00d83832a9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1163625751
Final FedExCup Fall standings – and what they mean
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/2dc1b08/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F44%2F4d%2Fbbaea5394891a54b47e0efd63065%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248084851
Nelly Korda, winless in 2025, talks highs, lows and the shot she’d like back
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Mets, Rangers reportedly agree to Brandon Nimmo/Marcus Semien trade: Roster impact, fantasy fallout

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriorodgers_251123.jpg
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
nbc_fnia_wassermanintv_251123.jpg
Wasserman: Energy for flag football ‘spectacular’
oly_ssmms_stolzbronze_251123.jpg
Stolz gets bronze, earns first WC mass start medal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/10c5177/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3600x2025+0+188/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ffb%2Fa6%2F7a61a469406c8de9ee00d83832a9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1163625751
Final FedExCup Fall standings – and what they mean
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/2dc1b08/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+313/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F44%2F4d%2Fbbaea5394891a54b47e0efd63065%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248084851
Nelly Korda, winless in 2025, talks highs, lows and the shot she’d like back
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Mets, Rangers reportedly agree to Brandon Nimmo/Marcus Semien trade: Roster impact, fantasy fallout

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriorodgers_251123.jpg
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
nbc_fnia_wassermanintv_251123.jpg
Wasserman: Energy for flag football ‘spectacular’
oly_ssmms_stolzbronze_251123.jpg
Stolz gets bronze, earns first WC mass start medal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery for the second consecutive season

  
Published November 23, 2025 08:02 PM

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA draft lottery for the second consecutive season on Sunday night.

The Wings, who drafted Paige Bueckers No. 1 last year, had a 42% chance to secure the top pick again.

“This is a integral piece, a core piece,” Dallas general manager Curt Miller said. “In recent draft classes you see what consecutive No. 1’s can do.”

Earlier this month, the Wings hired longtime college coach Jose Fernandez to lead the franchise.

“Exciting times with our young core and new facilities and new coach,” Miller said. “Great moment.”

Minnesota, which had the best record in the league last year, will pick second. The Lynx possessed the Chicago Sky’s first-round pick after a previous trade. Seattle, Washington and Chicago rounded out the lottery. This marked the fifth time in the history of the lottery that the results matched the order of chances held by the teams — the last came in 2018.

The WNBA is currently negotiating with the players’ union for a new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides agreed to extend an Oct. 31 deadline to Nov. 30. Assuming a new CBA can be negotiated, the draft is normally held in April.

While there’s no clear No. 1 pick in the draft like Bueckers last season, there’s a host of draft-eligible players in college including UCLA’s Lauren Betts, UConn’s Azzi Fudd, LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and TCU’s Olivia Miles. There’s also Spanish player Awa Fam.

“The great things about this draft is there’s a lot of optionality coming out,” Miller said.

Miller said he had more nerves this year than last year. He also said he’s fielded more calls before the lottery results were announced from other teams interested in potentially trading with Dallas than last year.

The Wings sent player Maddy Siegrist to the lottery for the second year in a row. She recently got married and met the Pope before heading to Los Angeles for the lottery.

The league is expanding to 15 teams this season with the addition of the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. Details of the expansion draft for those two new franchises hasn’t been announced yet. The two teams will also pick sixth and seventh in the draft next April.