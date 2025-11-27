Clark to make USA Basketball national team camp debut joined by other first timers Reese, Bueckers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-DAVIS-ITA-ESP
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final
Chris Froome Seriously Injured In Training Crash
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome back on the road after surgery, shares emotional selfie
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
No. 9 Notre Dame will try to ignore the playoff chatter as they face must-win scenario at Stanford

Top Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-DAVIS-ITA-ESP
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final
Chris Froome Seriously Injured In Training Crash
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome back on the road after surgery, shares emotional selfie
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
No. 9 Notre Dame will try to ignore the playoff chatter as they face must-win scenario at Stanford

Top Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Clark to make USA Basketball national team camp debut joined by other first timers Reese, Bueckers

  
Published November 27, 2025 11:04 AM

Caitlin Clark will make her USA Basketball senior national team camp debut when the Americans get together at Duke next month.

The Indiana Fever All-Star, who missed the second half of the WNBA season with a groin injury, had been invited to a few camps while she was in college at Iowa, but the timing didn’t work out.

She’ll be there alongside first-timers Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, Sonia Citron, Veronica Burton, Kiki Iriafen and Rickea Jackson. College players Lauren Betts of UCLA and JuJu Watkins of Southern California are also invited. Watkins is out for the season while recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in the NCAA Tournament last season.

The newcomers will be joined by Paris Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Dearica Hamby, who won a bronze medal in 3-on-3 at the 2024 Games, also will participate in the camp. Brioona Jones, who helped the U.S. win gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, also will be in North Carolina at the camp, as will Aliyah Boston.

Kara Lawson, who was chosen as the U.S. coach by Sue Bird in September, will lead the camp from Dec. 12-14 at Duke.

She’ll be joined by WNBA coaches Nate Tibbetts of Phoenix, Stephanie White of Indiana and Natalie Nakase of Golden State.

The U.S. will play in Puerto Rico in March for the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifier. The Americans, who have already qualified for the World Cup next year in Germany, are in a pool with Italy, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal and Spain.