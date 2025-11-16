Sarah Strong’s double-double leads top-ranked UConn past Ohio State 100-68

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
With job on the line, Adam Schenk turns 243rd career start into first PGA Tour title in Bermuda
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
South Carolina v Texas A&M
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 13, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed
NCAA Football: Texas at Georgia
Georgia up to No. 4 in AP poll, Sooners back in Top 10 and Mean Green are ranked for 1st time since 1959

Top Clips

nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
nbc_wcbb_sarahstrongcomp_251116.jpg
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
matthews_ace.jpg
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
With job on the line, Adam Schenk turns 243rd career start into first PGA Tour title in Bermuda
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
South Carolina v Texas A&M
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 13, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed
NCAA Football: Texas at Georgia
Georgia up to No. 4 in AP poll, Sooners back in Top 10 and Mean Green are ranked for 1st time since 1959

Top Clips

nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
nbc_wcbb_sarahstrongcomp_251116.jpg
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
matthews_ace.jpg
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sarah Strong’s double-double leads top-ranked UConn past Ohio State 100-68

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:15 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sarah Strong had 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocked shots and Azzi Fudd added 19 points and seven assists as top-ranked UConn defeated Ohio State 100-68 on Sunday.

Freshman Blanca Quinonez came off the bench to score 18 points and Serah Williams added 12 for the Huskies (4-0).

Jaloni Cambridge had 17 points and six rebounds for Ohio State (2-1), which trailed by only one point late in the first half but was outscored 52-27 in the second and third quarters. Strong had 21 points, five assists and four steals during that stretch.

Fudd, who missed all five of her shots in the first quarter, connected on three 3-pointers in the second quarter. Ohio State didn’t have a field goal in the final 6:06 of the first half and committed nine turnovers in the final 5:03. The Huskies scored the first eight points of the second quarter and ended the half on an 11-0 run.

The Buckeyes made four of their first five 3-pointers before missing seven in a row. By the time T’yana Todd ended the drought, the Huskies still led by 28 points.

Ohio State won the previous matchup, in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, to snap UConn’s streak of 16 consecutive Elite Eight appearances and 13 straight trips to the Final Four.

Jose Fernandez of the Dallas Wings, Rachid Meziane of the Connecticut Sun and Sandy Brondello of the expansion Toronto Tempo were among the WNBA head coaches in attendance.
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
Sarah Strong went for 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks in a dominant effort vs. Ohio State.

Up next

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are home against Kent State on Wednesday.

UConn: The Huskies play No. 14 Michigan on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Mentions
uconn.png UConn Huskies
Ohio State.png Ohio State Buckeyes