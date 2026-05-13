Schedule and Results
Roster
Team Stats
World Cup News
With just 30 days to go until the 2026 men’s World Cup kicks off in North America, plenty of details have been released as you can watch all 104 games live.
Telemundo have announced that plenty of massive names in the soccer world will be part of their 2026 men’s World Cup coverage.
The 2026 World Cup draw has taken place with the 12 groups confirmed for the tournament next summer.
The full schedule with dates, times and stadiums have been confirmed for all 104 games at the 2026 World Cup.