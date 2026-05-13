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WNBA foul calls rise slightly as the league cracks down on physical play
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Rory McIlroy has a bad finish for a rough start at the PGA Championship
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Roczen’s breakthrough, Yamaha makes 250 history
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WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
WNBA foul calls rise slightly as the league cracks down on physical play
PGA: PGA Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy has a bad finish for a rough start at the PGA Championship
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy baseball hitter targets: Spencer Steer, Casey Schmitt pop on Process+ leaderboard

Top Clips

nbc_sx_30board_260514.jpg
Roczen’s breakthrough, Yamaha makes 250 history
bryce_young.jpg
What to make of Panthers’ QB Young for 2026
nabers.jpg
Nabers’ ‘clean up’ procedure something to monitor

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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2026 FIFA World CupIran

Iran

Schedule and Results

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World Cup News

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Excitement builds for 2026 World Cup coverage on Telemundo, Peacock as new details revealed
With just 30 days to go until the 2026 men’s World Cup kicks off in North America, plenty of details have been released as you can watch all 104 games live.
FIFA WC_16x9_30DIAS.jpg
Telemundo announce huge names joining their 2026 World Cup coverage
Telemundo have announced that plenty of massive names in the soccer world will be part of their 2026 men’s World Cup coverage.
United States v Portugal - International Friendly
2026 World Cup groups confirmed: Full draw, groups, details
The 2026 World Cup draw has taken place with the 12 groups confirmed for the tournament next summer.
Soccer: FIFA World Cup 2026 Announcement
2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule: Bracket, matchups, dates, locations, groups, results, how to watch
The full schedule with dates, times and stadiums have been confirmed for all 104 games at the 2026 World Cup.