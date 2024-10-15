 Skip navigation
Pogačar wins 4th straight Tour of Lombardy with another trademark solo attack

  
Published October 14, 2024 10:35 PM
COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 12: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 a 255km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 12, 2024 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

COMO, Italy — World champion Tadej Pogačar launched yet another solo attack to win the Tour of Lombardy for the fourth straight time on Saturday.

In a near-identical move to his attack at the worlds two weeks ago, the three-time Tour de France champion surged ahead some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the end.

No other rider even tried to catch the Slovenian, who clinched the final one-day classic of the season.

The undulating and scenic race in autumn, known as the “ Classic of the Falling Leaves ” started in Bergamo and finished 255 kilometers (158 miles) later, with riders tackling iconic climbs such as Colma di Sormano and San Fermo della Battaglia before reaching Como’s famed lakefront.

An early breakaway formed into about 10 riders, who were eventually caught with 48 kilometers left, which is when Pogačar decided it was time to go.

There was no attempt to counter him and he could even afford to wave to the crowd as he reached the line, finishing 3 minutes, 16 seconds clear of Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel in second place and 4:31 clear of Italian Giulio Ciccone in third.

Pogačar lifted his bike up and shook it vigorously in celebration.

“This victory is very special,” said Pogačar, who rides for the UAE Emirates team. “The race is so hard.”

Pogačar joined Italian Alfredo Binda — 1925-27 and 1931 — on four Giro di Lombardia titles. Only post-Second World War Italian great Fausto Coppi has won more with five, from 1946-49 and in 1954.

Pogačar has been close to untouchable this year, achieving the rare treble of winning the worlds, the Tour and the Giro d’Italia.

He also won the prestigious Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic and the Strade Bianche, both with similar solo attacks.