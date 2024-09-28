Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title

Belgian Lotte Kopecky repeated as world champion in the road race in a six-cyclist sprint finish in rainy Zurich on Saturday.

Kopecky, 28, prevailed after more than four hours of riding over a 95-mile course. She became the first woman to repeat as world champion since Marianne Vos of the Netherlands in 2012 and 2013.

Kopecky began her winner’s interview by offering condolences to the family of Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer, who died on Friday, one day after sustaining a head injury in a crash in the junior road race at worlds.

“A minute of silence at the start, seeing the Swiss riders crying is something you just don’t want to see,” Kopecky said.

American Chloé Dygert grabbed silver in the same time as Kopecky — 4:05:26 — a bike’s length behind the Belgian after yo-yoing from the back of the lead group in the final miles.

Dygert, who captured time trial bronze last Sunday, became the first American man or woman to win a world medal in both the road race and the time trial. She also won time trial gold in 2019 and 2023.

Italian Elisa Longo Borghini took her fifth career road race bronze medal between the Olympics and world championships.

Kopecky earned bronze in the Olympic road race won by American Kristen Faulkner on Aug. 4 in Paris. Faulkner finished 35th on Saturday.

Worlds finish Sunday with the men’s road race in Zurich, featuring Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia seeking his first world title.

2024 UCI World Road Cycling Championships Women’s Road Race Results

Gold: Lotte Kopecky (BEL) -- 4:05:26

Silver: Chloe Dygert (USA) -- +0

Bronze: Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA) -- +0

4. Liane Lippert (GER) -- +0

5. Demi Vollering (NED) -- +0

6. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (AUS) -- +0

7. Justine Ghekiere (BEL) -- +1:06

8. Marianne Vos (NED) -- +1:06

9. Riejanne Markus (NED) -- +1:06

10. Blanka Vas (HUN) -- +3:00

35. Kristen Faulkner (USA) -- +10:10