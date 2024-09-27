 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
Five senses of Ohio State football game day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff advances at the China Open; Alcaraz and Medvedev progress
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies. They are in awe of him as he chases Gretzky’s record

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
nbc_cfb_5sensesosu_240927.jpg
Five senses of Ohio State football game day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crashing at the road world championships

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:00 PM
Muriel Furrer

NAMUR, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 05: Muriel Furrer of Switzerland competes during the 20th UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2022 - Women’s Junior / #EuroCross22 / on November 05, 2022 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Luc Claessen/Getty Images

ZURICH — Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer died one day after crashing at the road world championships. She was 18.

“Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital,” race organizers said in a statement.

Furrer suffered a head injury in the junior women’s event raced on rain-slicked roads and was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her,” the International Cycling Union said in a statement.

Furrer is the second Swiss cyclist to have died crashing on home roads in the past two seasons.

Gino Mäder suffered a fatal crash at the Tour de Suisse in June 2023. The 26-year-old rider went off the road and crashed down a ravine during a descent and died from his injuries the next day.