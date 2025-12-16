Josh Jacobs, Dontayvion Wicks listed as out of practice for Packers

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference that the team would have a significant number of players on their injury report later in the day and that proved to be correct.

Nine players were estimated to be non-participants. That number includes edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee) was listed as out with an injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks. Jacobs was questionable to play in Week 15, but scored two touchdowns in the loss to the Broncos.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (chest, shoulder), right tackle Zach Tom (knee), safety Evan Williams (knee), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf, hamstring), and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) were also listed as out. LaFleur said the team will make decisions on Watson, Tom and Williams closer to Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Running back Chris Brooks (chest), offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (neck), defensive lineman Colin Oliver (hamstring), and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) were listed as limited participants. Defensive lineman Brenton Cox (groin), wide receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), and quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder) were listed as full participants.