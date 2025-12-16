Packers “not quite sure” if Christian Watson can play this week

The Packers know they won’t have edge rusher Micah Parsons in Chicago on Saturday night and they have several other injured players to monitor heading into their divisional clash with the Bears.

Wide receiver Christian Watson is on that list. Watson left last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with a chest injury and went to the hospital for evaluation before traveling home with the team. On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “not quite sure” about Watson’s status and will give him as much time as possible before determining if he’ll play this week.

“The pain’s a big part of it, but functionality — he’s gotta prove that throughout the course of the week,” LaFleur said.

Right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams both suffered knee injuries against the Broncos and LaFleur said “every one of these guys is going to be fighting to make it by game time.”