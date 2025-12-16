 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers “not quite sure” if Christian Watson can play this week

  
Published December 16, 2025 03:04 PM

The Packers know they won’t have edge rusher Micah Parsons in Chicago on Saturday night and they have several other injured players to monitor heading into their divisional clash with the Bears.

Wide receiver Christian Watson is on that list. Watson left last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with a chest injury and went to the hospital for evaluation before traveling home with the team. On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “not quite sure” about Watson’s status and will give him as much time as possible before determining if he’ll play this week.

“The pain’s a big part of it, but functionality — he’s gotta prove that throughout the course of the week,” LaFleur said.

Right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams both suffered knee injuries against the Broncos and LaFleur said “every one of these guys is going to be fighting to make it by game time.”