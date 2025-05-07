 Skip navigation
Rams will hold their June minicamp in Maui

  
Published May 7, 2025 02:52 PM

The Rams will be taking their June minicamp on the road.

The team announced that they will be traveling to Maui from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19. The team will hold two days of workouts at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, take part in a variety of other activities with local children, and assist in rebuilding homes in Lahaina with Habitat for Humanity.

“We are thrilled to return to Hawai’i and for the first time in the NFL bring Minicamp to Maui,” Rams president Kevin Demoff said in a statement. “Los Angeles and Hawai’i share a special relationship and we are grateful to HTA for teaming with us for this historic partnership. Not only will this trip be a great opportunity for our players, coaches and their families to spend time together in a special setting, but also for our organization to celebrate and pour into youth football programs and players who call Maui home.”

The June minicamp is the only mandatory work of the offseason program, although participation in a trip to Hawai’i would probably be pretty high even if it were part of the voluntary schedule.