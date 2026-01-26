Weather keeps Patriots in Denver until tomorrow

The Patriots will be celebrating their latest Super Bowl berth in Colorado. For now.

Per the team, the Patriots will fly home on Monday, due to the ongoing snow event in Boston.

Fortunately, there’s a two-week delay until the Super Bowl. The delayed flight won’t be a factor in their preparations for Super Bowl LX.

Wherever they are, they’ll be happy tonight. But they also know this isn’t the end of the road. They’ll have a chance to break a lingering tie with the Steelers to become the first NFL franchise to win seven Super Bowls.

And it was snow in Denver that helped the Patriots hold off the Broncos. Once it started to stick, both offenses were stuck in neutral. The Patriots trusted their defense to keep the Broncos from tying the game — and a blocked field goal ultimately was the difference.