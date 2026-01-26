 Skip navigation
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Joe Brady to have second interview with the Raiders

  
Published January 25, 2026 08:02 PM

Joe Brady could find himself working for Tom Brady.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills offensive coordinator is set for a second interview with the Raiders. Per the report, Brady is in Las Vegas on Sunday night but it’s unclear when the interview will be taking place.

Brady has also interviewed for the top job in Buffalo as well as the Cardinals’ opening. He interviewed with the Ravens and Dolphins as well, but both of those teams have hired other head coaches.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has had a second interview with the Raiders and they are expected to speak to Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb again. They also interviewed former Giants head coach Brian Daboll this weekend.