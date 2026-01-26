Joe Brady to have second interview with the Raiders

Joe Brady could find himself working for Tom Brady.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills offensive coordinator is set for a second interview with the Raiders. Per the report, Brady is in Las Vegas on Sunday night but it’s unclear when the interview will be taking place.

Brady has also interviewed for the top job in Buffalo as well as the Cardinals’ opening. He interviewed with the Ravens and Dolphins as well, but both of those teams have hired other head coaches.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has had a second interview with the Raiders and they are expected to speak to Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb again. They also interviewed former Giants head coach Brian Daboll this weekend.