Texans DBs Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock make Pro Bowl Games as alternates

The NFL named Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock to the Pro Bowl Games on Monday, the team announced.

Both players were first alternates.

Lassiter replaces Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is unavailable after his team won the AFC title, and Bullock will fill in for Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey.

Lassiter and Bullock join teammates Derek Stingley Jr., Nico Collins, Azeez Al-Shaair and Will Anderson Jr. on the Pro Bowl Games roster.

The Texans ranked sixth in pass defense this season and first in total defense.

Lassiter totaled 91 tackles, four interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

Bullock intercepted four passes during the regular season and had another in the playoffs. He totaled 64 tackles, one forced fumble and 10 passes defensed.