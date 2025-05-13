Rams sign four draft picks, including third-rounder Josaiah Stewart

The Rams have four of this year’s draft picks under contract.

Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, linebacker Chris Paul, and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield agreed to four-year deals with the team. Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson and fourth-round running back Jarquez Hunter remain unsigned.

Stewart was a third-round pick after leading Michigan with 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during the 2024 season. Hamilton, who went in the fifth round, was a collegiate rival of Stewart’s and wrapped up his time at Ohio State with 51 tackles.

Paul was also a fifth-round selection and Mumpfield went in the seventh round. Paul, who also goes by Pooh, led Ole Miss in tackles and Mumpfield had 52 catches in his final season at Pitt.