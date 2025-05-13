 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams sign four draft picks, including third-rounder Josaiah Stewart

  
Published May 13, 2025 01:46 PM

The Rams have four of this year’s draft picks under contract.

Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, linebacker Chris Paul, and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield agreed to four-year deals with the team. Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson and fourth-round running back Jarquez Hunter remain unsigned.

Stewart was a third-round pick after leading Michigan with 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during the 2024 season. Hamilton, who went in the fifth round, was a collegiate rival of Stewart’s and wrapped up his time at Ohio State with 51 tackles.

Paul was also a fifth-round selection and Mumpfield went in the seventh round. Paul, who also goes by Pooh, led Ole Miss in tackles and Mumpfield had 52 catches in his final season at Pitt.