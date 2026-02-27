Woody Johnson improves from F to B in 2026 NFLPA report cards

Jets owner Woody Johnson may feel differently this year about the NFL Players Association report cards.

In 2025, Johnson called the effort “totally bogus” after receiving an F. This year, Johnson got a B.

Johnson’s attack from a year ago was unequivocal, and unlimited.

“The whole thing,” Johnson said of the report cards. “How they collected the information, who they collected it from, it’s supposed to be a process where we have representatives and they have representatives so we know it’s an honest survey. And that was violated in my opinion. So I’ll leave it at that. But there’s a lot of owners that looked at this survey and said this is not fair, not balanced, it’s not every player, it’s not even representative of the players.”

His reference to the process comes from Article 39 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which contemplates that the league and the union will conduct a joint survey once every three years. An arbitrator recently rejected the league’s claim that the NFLPA’s unilateral effort to conduct a survey violates the CBA.

The NFL won as to the contention that, under Article 51 of the CBA, the two parties can’t publicly criticize each other. Although the 2026 report cards weren’t published, they were promptly leaked to the media.

Johnson may no longer have a problem with that, given the grade he received this year. Overall, the Jets landed in the A and B range, with the exception of their F- home field.