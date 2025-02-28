Jets players give owner Woody Johnson an F grade

The NFL Players Association asked players on all 32 teams to grade their owners, and only one NFL owner got an F.

Jets owner Woody Johnson received that one failing grade, ranking 32nd in the league in how players perceive their ownership.

The NFLPA report card suggests that players view Johnson as refusing to do the things players need him to do to turn the team around.

“After receiving a D- last year for their food program, the team responded by reducing the food budget even further, leading to a notable dip in quality for the players,” the report card says. “In addition to the budget, they also fired their long-time, well-respected dietician - ironically the one area in which they received their highest-grade last year.”

Investments in the locker room and training staff are lacking, players reported.

“Players believe the locker room needs to be updated. They do not feel that there is enough space, and the carpet is stained and worn out as if it has been there for decades,” the NFLPA report card says. “Owner Woody Johnson’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 5.58 out of 10 from Jets players, a ranking of 32 out of 32 owners in the league. The players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture, a rank of 32 out of 32.”

Johnson said after the season that the Jets need him to be a better owner. The players would agree with that.