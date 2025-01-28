Woody Johnson admits Jets need him “to be a better owner”

Woody Johnson has received much of the criticism for the Jets’ many recent miscues, and he admits there’s merit to that criticism.

“Absolutely, I have to look in the mirror, and I have to be a better owner,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “And I’m trying to be better.”

Johnson reportedly got more involved in the running of the team last year, and it did not pay off, as the Jets were among the most disappointing teams in the NFL. But Johnson was dismissive of the reports that he was too hands-on.

“You don’t believe those reports, do you?” Johnson said. “It was a lot of exaggeration and hyperbole, it really was. You really have to take all that stuff with a grain of salt because you don’t know how much -- nobody knows how involved I was. Yes, I want Aaron Glenn to coach the team. I want the general manager to manage the assets and the players, and I’ll take the owner’s position.”

When things go right, the owner is in the position of being handed the Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl. Johnson hasn’t been there, and it’s been a long time since the Jets have even been close. He needs to be better for the team to be better.