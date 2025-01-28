 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Woody Johnson admits Jets need him “to be a better owner”

  
Published January 28, 2025 11:28 AM

Woody Johnson has received much of the criticism for the Jets’ many recent miscues, and he admits there’s merit to that criticism.

“Absolutely, I have to look in the mirror, and I have to be a better owner,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “And I’m trying to be better.”

Johnson reportedly got more involved in the running of the team last year, and it did not pay off, as the Jets were among the most disappointing teams in the NFL. But Johnson was dismissive of the reports that he was too hands-on.

“You don’t believe those reports, do you?” Johnson said. “It was a lot of exaggeration and hyperbole, it really was. You really have to take all that stuff with a grain of salt because you don’t know how much -- nobody knows how involved I was. Yes, I want Aaron Glenn to coach the team. I want the general manager to manage the assets and the players, and I’ll take the owner’s position.”

When things go right, the owner is in the position of being handed the Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl. Johnson hasn’t been there, and it’s been a long time since the Jets have even been close. He needs to be better for the team to be better.