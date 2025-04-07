 Skip navigation
Christian Barmore is participating in the Patriots’ offseason program

  
Published April 7, 2025 05:14 PM

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore is back with the Patriots.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said last week that the team expected Barmore to take part in their offseason program. The team shared pictures of Barmore reporting to the facility and lifting weights on Monday.

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots last summer and missed the first 10 games of the season before returning to action. He appeared in four games, but was shut down after a recurrence of symptoms.

Vrabel said the team will continue to monitor Barmore closely and come up with a “great plan” for keeping him healthy in the future. Barmore had 133 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his first three seasons with the Patriots.