Patriots expect Christian Barmore to participate in offseason work

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore missed most of last season after being diagnosed with blood clots, but the team is feeling good about his condition as they prepare to start their offseason program.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that the team expects Barmore to participate in that work. Barmore was diagnosed with the clots last summer and missed 10 games before returning to make four appearances. He was shut back down after experiencing further symptoms of the blood clots, but Vrabel said the team believes there’s a good plan in place for the future.

“He popped in the other day to see the doctors. When he walked into the training room, just his energy and presence, so I know that he’s feeling better,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “We’ll continue to evaluate him. It’s something very serious. We take the health of our players extremely serious, especially when you’re talking about something like blood clots, and we’re going to have a great plan for him.”

The Patriots signed Barmore to a four-year contract extension a year ago with hopes of having him as a fixture on their defensive front. That didn’t pan out in 2024, but hopes are high for better things this time around.