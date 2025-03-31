Woody Johnson calls low scores on NFLPA survey “totally bogus”

Woody Johnson and the Jets did poorly in the annual NFL Players Association survey in 2024, but the Jets owner doesn’t put much stock in the results.

Johnson told reporters in Palm Beach for this week’s league meetings that the scores, which included an F for his willingness to invest in the organization, were “totally bogus.” The Jets were 29th across all categories and Johnson said on Monday that he takes issue with how the data was collected from 1,695 of the league’s players.

“The whole thing. How they collected the information, who they collected it from, it’s supposed to be a process where we have representatives and they have representatives so we know it’s an honest survey,” Johnson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com. “And that was violated in my opinion. So I’ll leave it at that. But there’s a lot of owners that looked at this survey and said this is not fair, not balanced, it’s not every player, it’s not even representative of the players.”

While Johnson does not agree with that assessment of the organization, he did say that he wants to be “No. 1 in everything” and wants the team to get better on a daily basis. If that improvement could translate into on-field success, it would likely have a positive impact on the overall view of life with the Jets.