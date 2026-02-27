 Skip navigation
Packers to hire Cam Achord as their special teams coordinator

  
The Packers have found their new special teams coordinator.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that they will hire Cam Achord to fill that position on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff. Rich Bisaccia stepped down in February after spending the last four seasons in Green Bay.

Achord spent the last two seasons as the assistant special teams coach for the Giants. He had a four-year run as the special teams coordinator in New England before moving on to the Giants and spent two other years as an assistant special teams coach for the Patriots.

The Packers will also have a new defensive coordinator in 2026. Jonathan Gannon was hired to fill that spot after Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Dolphins.