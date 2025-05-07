Rams waive DT David Olajiga

The Rams trimmed their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle David Olajiga. There was no corresponding move.

Olajiga signed with the Rams’ practice squad last August and remained with the team on a future contract in January. Olajiga was born in England and became part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program after playing at Butler Community College and Central Missouri. He was also drafted by Edmonton in the 2024 CFL Draft.

The Rams signed Poona Ford and drafted Ty Hamilton in the fifth round in other moves involving a defensive line that also includes Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Desjuan Johnson, and Larrell Murchison.