Jaguars to hire Brian Xanders in front office role
Published May 6, 2025 01:10 PM
New Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone is bringing someone with him from the Rams.
Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Brian Xanders is joining Jacksonville in a front office role.
Xanders had been with the Rams since 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was previously the Broncos’ G.M. from 2009-2012 and a senior personnel executive for the Lions from 2013-2016.
Gladstone, Xanders, and new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen all worked together with Los Angeles.