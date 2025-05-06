Jaguars to hire Brian Xanders in front office role

New Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone is bringing someone with him from the Rams.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Brian Xanders is joining Jacksonville in a front office role.

Xanders had been with the Rams since 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was previously the Broncos’ G.M. from 2009-2012 and a senior personnel executive for the Lions from 2013-2016.

Gladstone, Xanders, and new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen all worked together with Los Angeles.