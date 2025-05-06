 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Jaguars to hire Brian Xanders in front office role

  
Published May 6, 2025 01:10 PM

New Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone is bringing someone with him from the Rams.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Brian Xanders is joining Jacksonville in a front office role.

Xanders had been with the Rams since 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was previously the Broncos’ G.M. from 2009-2012 and a senior personnel executive for the Lions from 2013-2016.

Gladstone, Xanders, and new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen all worked together with Los Angeles.