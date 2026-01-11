George Kittle ruled out with Achilles injury, Eagles lead 13-10 at half

The 49ers’ last playoff game in Philadelphia went south after quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury and they’ll be hoping to avoid a similar fate after losing tight end George Kittle on Sunday.

Kittle had to be carted off the field after suffering a right leg injury and the 49ers ruled him out for the rest of the day with an Achilles injury a short time later. It looked like Kittle ruptured the tendon and that would leave him out for any remaining games the 49ers play in the postseason as well.

That will all be sorted out soon enough, but, for now, the 49ers know they’ll need to try to mount a comeback without one of Purdy’s top targets. The Niners were able to pick up a field goal on the drive when Kittle went down in the second quarter and they forced an Eagles punt on the ensuing drive, but their final possession of the first half ended when quarterback Brock Purdy fumbled before getting out of bounds on a scramble.

Since these are the 2025 Eagles, that punt came after a little bit of drama involving A.J. Brown on the sideline. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the wide receiver exchanged words after Brown was unable to reel in a pass from Jalen Hurts on third down, but cooler heads appeared to prevail before the team went into the locker room.

That left the score 13-10 Eagles at the half. The Eagles will get the ball to start the third quarter.

Purdy is 10-of-15 for 168 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Christian McCaffrey has three catches for 22 yards, but has only managed 13 yards on eight carries.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has had more success and heads into the second half with 15 carries for 71 yards. Tank Bigsby added 20 yards on three carries and the Eagles will likely be leaning on the run game as they play with a lead.