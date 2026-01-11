Officials pick up penalty flag, Eagles go up 13-7 on Dallas Goedert’s second TD

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert scored the first rushing touchdown of his career in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers and he found his way back to the end zone in a more familiar manner in the second quarter.

Goedert caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles their first lead of the afternoon. It initially looked like the score would come off the board due to an ineligible receiver downfield penalty on center Cam Jurgens, but officials picked up the flag after determining that he was engaged in a legal block.

Kicker Jake Elliott made the extra point after missing his try after Goedert’s first score and the Eagles lead 13-7 with just over six minutes to play in the first half.

Goedert has the two scores, but running back Saquon Barkley has done a lot of heavy lifting for the Eagles offense. He has 14 carries for 65 yards and a 20-yard catch so far on Sunday.