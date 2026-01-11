George Kittle carted off with right leg injury

It looks like the 49ers are going to be without tight end George Kittle for the rest of Sunday and the rest of their time in the postseason.

Kittle had to be carted off the field after a five-yard catch with about six minutes to play in the first half in Philadelphia. The team has not made any official announcement of Kittle’s status, but it had all the hallmarks of an Achilles tear.

The catch was Kittle’s first of the night and confirmation of that injury would set up a long road of rehab before Kittle will have a chance to return to action.

The 49ers were able to continue their drive with a 45-yard catch by wide receiver Jauan Jennings, but Christian McCaffrey was stopped short on a third down run and they settled for a field goal that cut the Eagles’ lead to 13-10 with 2:50 left in the second quarter.