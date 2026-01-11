 Skip navigation
Chargers activate TE Tucker Fisk from IR, place WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on IR

  
Published January 10, 2026 07:29 PM

The Chargers activated tight end Tucker Fisk from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

Fisk went on injured reserve Dec. 8 with an ankle injury.

He has two receptions for 19 yards in 10 games this season, playing 233 offensive snaps and 27 on special teams.

The Chargers placed wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He injured his hamstring in Week 18.

The team also elevated wide receiver Dalevon Campbell and cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Campbell, who spent the offseason and training camp with the Chargers, saw action in a pair of games early in the season with the Panthers before being inactive twice for the Chargers as a standard elevation.

Waxter has spent the season on the Chargers’ practice squad after initially signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May.