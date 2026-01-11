 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen on apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game: “We’re all good”

  
Published January 11, 2026 05:41 PM

While scoring Buffalo’s first touchdown of Sunday’s playoff win at Jacksonville, Bills quarterback Josh Allen got twisted up after he crossed the goal line. He seemed to injure his knee.

He was checked out on the sideline and didn’t miss a beat.

“It was more of a precautionary thing. Just got rolled up on,” Allen told reporters after the 27-24 win. “And they wanted to take a quick look. But we’re all good.”

Allen’s mindset is that he’s all good, even when he isn’t. That’s how he handled the foot injury he suffered against the Browns last month.

Coach Sean McDermott seemed to imply some level of concern, telling reporters as to Allen, “We’ve got to get him as healthy as we can . . . for next week.”

And so it makes sense to watch the injury report in the coming days. Not that it will keep Allen from playing in the divisional round, even if he shows up on one or more of the three daily disclosures with a new injury.

There’s another important factor at play. With the winner of Monday night’s Texans-Steelers game due to play next Sunday, the Bills will play the Broncos on Saturday if the Patriots beat the Chargers tonight, and the Bills will face the Texans-Steelers winner on Sunday if the Chargers win.

That extra day could make a big difference.