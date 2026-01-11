Josh Allen on apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game: “We’re all good”

While scoring Buffalo’s first touchdown of Sunday’s playoff win at Jacksonville, Bills quarterback Josh Allen got twisted up after he crossed the goal line. He seemed to injure his knee.

He was checked out on the sideline and didn’t miss a beat.

“It was more of a precautionary thing. Just got rolled up on,” Allen told reporters after the 27-24 win. “And they wanted to take a quick look. But we’re all good.”

Allen’s mindset is that he’s all good, even when he isn’t. That’s how he handled the foot injury he suffered against the Browns last month.

Coach Sean McDermott seemed to imply some level of concern, telling reporters as to Allen, “We’ve got to get him as healthy as we can . . . for next week.”

And so it makes sense to watch the injury report in the coming days. Not that it will keep Allen from playing in the divisional round, even if he shows up on one or more of the three daily disclosures with a new injury.

There’s another important factor at play. With the winner of Monday night’s Texans-Steelers game due to play next Sunday, the Bills will play the Broncos on Saturday if the Patriots beat the Chargers tonight, and the Bills will face the Texans-Steelers winner on Sunday if the Chargers win.

That extra day could make a big difference.