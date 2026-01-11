Justin Herbert goes for first career playoff win tonight

Justin Herbert hopes the third time will be a charm.

Now in his sixth NFL season, the Chargers quarterback will be playing his third career playoff game tonight, at New England. He’s winless in two prior trips to the postseason.

The first came three years ago, when a 27-0 lead melted into a 31-30 loss at Jacksonville. Last year, Herbert had four interceptions in a 32-12 loss to the Texans in Houston.

This year, Herbert has been playing through a broken bone in his left hand. He finished in the top 10 in receiving yards (3,727) and touchdown passes (26). He had 498 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It all boils down to tonight. The Chargers last won a playoff game in 2018. Their current 0-3 streak started with a loss to the Patriots in the divisional round that year.

If the Chargers win, they’ll go to Denver next weekend — and the Bills will visit the winner of the Texans-Steelers game.