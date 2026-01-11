 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert goes for first career playoff win tonight

  
Published January 11, 2026 05:13 PM

Justin Herbert hopes the third time will be a charm.

Now in his sixth NFL season, the Chargers quarterback will be playing his third career playoff game tonight, at New England. He’s winless in two prior trips to the postseason.

The first came three years ago, when a 27-0 lead melted into a 31-30 loss at Jacksonville. Last year, Herbert had four interceptions in a 32-12 loss to the Texans in Houston.

This year, Herbert has been playing through a broken bone in his left hand. He finished in the top 10 in receiving yards (3,727) and touchdown passes (26). He had 498 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It all boils down to tonight. The Chargers last won a playoff game in 2018. Their current 0-3 streak started with a loss to the Patriots in the divisional round that year.

If the Chargers win, they’ll go to Denver next weekend — and the Bills will visit the winner of the Texans-Steelers game.