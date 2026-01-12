Jauan Jennings throws TD pass, 49ers up 17-16

The 49ers reached into their bag of tricks on the first play of the fourth quarter and they’re back in front of the Eagles as a result.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gave the ball to wide receiver Skyy Moore on a jet sweep and Moore flipped it to wideout Jauan Jennings on a release. Jennings pulled up and delivered a perfect pass to running back Christian McCaffrey for a 29-yard touchdown.

The extra point put the 49ers up 17-16 with 14:52 left to play in Philadelphia.

McCaffrey has now scored at least one touchdown in each of his first eight playoff appearances. He’s the fourth player in NFL history to score in eight straight playoff games.

It was also the second passing touchdown of Jennings’ postseason career. He threw one in their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs, so the 49ers will be hoping things turn out better than they did in Vegas.