 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jauan Jennings throws TD pass, 49ers up 17-16

  
Published January 11, 2026 07:05 PM

The 49ers reached into their bag of tricks on the first play of the fourth quarter and they’re back in front of the Eagles as a result.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gave the ball to wide receiver Skyy Moore on a jet sweep and Moore flipped it to wideout Jauan Jennings on a release. Jennings pulled up and delivered a perfect pass to running back Christian McCaffrey for a 29-yard touchdown.

The extra point put the 49ers up 17-16 with 14:52 left to play in Philadelphia.

McCaffrey has now scored at least one touchdown in each of his first eight playoff appearances. He’s the fourth player in NFL history to score in eight straight playoff games.

It was also the second passing touchdown of Jennings’ postseason career. He threw one in their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Chiefs, so the 49ers will be hoping things turn out better than they did in Vegas.