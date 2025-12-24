 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos declares for the NFL draft

  
Published December 23, 2025 08:56 PM

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Tuesday.

The NCAA denied Castellanos another year of eligibility, and he was in the process of appealing in hopes of a fifth college season. Castellanos, though, said in a social media post that he is “excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.”

Castellanos completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,760 yards this season with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Seminoles with 557 rushing yards and nine scores.

Castellanos played one season at Florida State after two at Boston College and one at UCF.

In his career, Castellanos passed for 6,449 yards with 48 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He rushed for 1,984 yards and 24 scores.

Castellanos is 16-17 as a starter, including 5–7 with the Seminoles.