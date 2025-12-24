Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos declares for the NFL draft

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Tuesday.

The NCAA denied Castellanos another year of eligibility, and he was in the process of appealing in hopes of a fifth college season. Castellanos, though, said in a social media post that he is “excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.”

Castellanos completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,760 yards this season with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Seminoles with 557 rushing yards and nine scores.

Castellanos played one season at Florida State after two at Boston College and one at UCF.

In his career, Castellanos passed for 6,449 yards with 48 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He rushed for 1,984 yards and 24 scores.

Castellanos is 16-17 as a starter, including 5–7 with the Seminoles.