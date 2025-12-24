Washington WR Denzel Boston declares for the 2026 draft

Wide receiver Denzel Boston is making the jump to the NFL.

Boston announced his decision to declare for the 2026 draft on social media Wednesday. Boston had one year of eligibility left at Washington.

Boston played sparingly in his first two seasons at Washington as the Huskies had current NFL wideouts Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk ahead of him on the depth chart. He had 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 and followed that up with 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

The wideout is seen as a potential first-round pick and will now get to work on convincing a team to take him that early come April.