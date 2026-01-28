Jimmy Johnson rails against Bill Belichick snub

Of all the voices that have chimed in regarding the nonsensical Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub, few have spoken more loudly, or more forcefully, than Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson.

Johnson, who won two Super Bowls to Belichick’s eight, has lashed out repeatedly on social media in the hours since word emerged that Belichick won’t be a first-ballot inductee.

“This is just WRONG ..#2 winning ALL TIME…more Super Bowls than anyone unimaginable # of division championships…lot of small jealous voters,” Johnson tweeted in response to the news.

Then, this: “I would like to know the names of the assholes who did not vote for him..they are too cowardly to identify themselves…"

Added Johnson: “PLEASE…If you did not vote for BB identify yourselves!!! Probably too much of a coward..Hide behind your SECRET BALLOT!!!”

Also: “As a HOF coach I think Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time…yes he had a great QB but we all did..he won AFTER THE salary cap and free agency plus I Know how much he LOVES THE NFL and the game..I’m pissed..”

“I would bet that if the HOF votes were public very few of the assholes that did not vote for Bill Belichick would come forward..already some are lying about their vote,” Johnson said.

As to the notion that one or more voters passed over Belichick as punishment for cheating, Johnson said this: “If they are using the EXCUSE of spygate that’s ridiculous…many teams (including ourselves) tried it..Howard Mudd at Kansas City who later coached for Bill Polian and Tony Dungy gave us the idea..he was the best..we didn’t get anything and stopped but many teams gave it a try.”

The lingering question is whether those who didn’t vote for Belichick will disclose their decision, and explain their reasoning. The Hall of Fame voting process shouldn’t be a Star Chamber. There should be transparency.

And those who cast votes should be willing to make their votes known and to stand behind them.