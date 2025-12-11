 Skip navigation
South Carolina DBs Brandon Cisse, Jalon Kilgore will enter the draft

  
Published December 11, 2025 02:48 PM

A pair of South Carolina defensive backs have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Brandon Cisse and safety Jalon Kilgore both told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com that they will be entering next year’s draft pool.

Cisse spent two seasons at N.C. State before transferring to South Carolina for the 2025 season. He had 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in 12 games for the Gamecocks this year.

Kilgore appeared in 36 games for South Carolina over the last three seasons. He had 178 tackles, eight interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in those games.

The two players will be trying to join Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, a 2025 second-round pick, as highly drafted South Carolina defensive backs.