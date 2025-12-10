NFL to shorten time between first-round picks to eight minutes

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will move a bit faster than in past years.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league informed teams on Wednesday that the time between first-round picks will be shortened to eight minutes. The previous time limit to make a pick was 10 minutes.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested that the league was considering a change during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in April. Goodell also floated the notion that teams could get a one-time extension per draft if they were trying to complete a trade as the clock neared zero, but there’s no word of such an addendum to the new time limit.

The first round of the 2026 draft will take place in Pittsburgh on April 23.