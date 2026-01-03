 Skip navigation
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers 'better football team' than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus' recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Cowboys place RB Javonte Williams on IR ahead of finale

  
Published January 3, 2026 01:32 PM

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had already been ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale, due to shoulder and neck injuries. The Cowboys have officially cleared his roster spot by putting him on injured reserve.

In other moves, the Cowboys also put running back Malik Davis and guard T.J. Bass on IR. Cornerback Josh Butler and running back Phil Mafah were activated from injured reserve.

Also linebacker Justin Barron was signed from the practice squad, and offensive lineman Nick Leverett was elevated from the practice squad.

Williams, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2021, signed a one-year, $3 million contract in the 2025 offseason. In 16 games, he had a career-high 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He’s due to be a free agent again in March.

The absence of Williams and Davis puts Jaydon Blue into the likely starting spot for Week 18 at the Giants. The 2025 fifth-round pick has 45 offensive snaps, and 22 carries for 65 yards in four regular-season games.