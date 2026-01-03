Cowboys place RB Javonte Williams on IR ahead of finale

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams had already been ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale, due to shoulder and neck injuries. The Cowboys have officially cleared his roster spot by putting him on injured reserve.

In other moves, the Cowboys also put running back Malik Davis and guard T.J. Bass on IR. Cornerback Josh Butler and running back Phil Mafah were activated from injured reserve.

Also linebacker Justin Barron was signed from the practice squad, and offensive lineman Nick Leverett was elevated from the practice squad.

Williams, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2021, signed a one-year, $3 million contract in the 2025 offseason. In 16 games, he had a career-high 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He’s due to be a free agent again in March.

The absence of Williams and Davis puts Jaydon Blue into the likely starting spot for Week 18 at the Giants. The 2025 fifth-round pick has 45 offensive snaps, and 22 carries for 65 yards in four regular-season games.