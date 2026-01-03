Colts elevate QB Seth Henigan for Sunday’s game

The Colts will be starting rookie Riley Leonard at quarterback against the Texans in Week 18 and they’ll have a new backup in uniform for the game as well.

The team announced that they have elevated Seth Henigan from the practice squad to the active roster for the season finale. Henigan signed with the team earlier this week.

Henigan has never appeared in a regular season game. He signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted this year and opened the season on their practice squad.

Philip Rivers remains on the roster and will serve as the emergency third quarterback after starting the last three games for the Colts. The Colts lost those games and were eliminated from playoff contention over that span.

The Colts also announced that they have elevated tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad.